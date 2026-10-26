Great Harvest Bread Company is opening a second Tyler location on Troup Highway on October 30, giving local bread lovers another place to find fresh-baked bread, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch options. The new bakery will be located inside Green Acres Shopping Center, with hours seven days a week.

Where the New Great Harvest Bread Company Is Opening

Great Harvest already has a location at 6621 South Broadway, and the new bakery will be inside Green Acres Shopping Center at 1879 Troup Highway. The new location is scheduled to open to the public on October 30 and will be open seven days a week.

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Great Harvest Bread Company's New Location Hours

From Monday through Friday, the bakery will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I was talking with a coworker about our favorite things from Great Harvest Bread Company, and she told me about their delicious breakfast sandwiches. I haven't had a chance to try those just yet, but they're on my list!

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What to Try at Great Harvest Bread Company

My favorites include the pumpkin chocolate chip bread and the apple cinnamon bread, which I recently tried at the Broadway location. Both are amazing! The bakery also has plenty of other options, including fantastic sandwiches if you're looking for something new during your lunch hour.

I was fortunate enough to speak with owner Laura Levens, who is excited about the new location. New team members will also begin training soon as the bakery prepares to welcome customers.

So, what's your favorite item from Great Harvest Bread Company? If it's something I haven't tried yet, I want to hear about it! Feel free to email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

See you at Great Harvest!

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