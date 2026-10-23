Cupbop is coming to Tyler, Texas, with a new fast-casual Korean BBQ restaurant planned for The Village at Cumberland Park on South Broadway. After speaking with the owners, the tentative opening date is November 6, 2026, pending required permits and other preparations. The restaurant lets customers customize bowls with proteins, noodles, vegetables and sauces.

All of the new businesses and restaurants popping up around East Texas right now is pretty exciting. And there is a new one that already has a sign up on South Broadway in Tyler that is capturing attention, but people are curious to know more about it.

What Is Cupbop? A Look at the Korean BBQ Menu

The restaurant is called Cupbop, it's a fast casual Korean BBQ restaurant where you get to customize your bowl of deliciousness. I've visited a Cupbop in another state and I really liked it. My favorite thing on the menu is what they call Mandoo (Korean dumplings), is basically like potstickers or gyoza, but it is so delicious.

READ MORE: Cupbop Korean BBQ Is Coming to Tyler

How Cupbop Grew From a Food Truck to a Restaurant Brand

Cupbop started as a food truck and was featured on the TV show Shark Tank. It has continued to grow over the years, and we now have one opening in East Texas.

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Where Is Cupbop Opening in Tyler, Texas?

After speaking with the owners, the tentative opening date is set for November 6th, although we all know that is if all permits are granted and everything goes according to plan. Regardless of when those doors open, it's going to be wonderful to have a new option for delicious food the location is right next to Crumbl Cookie.

Have you visited Cupbop before? Are you going to be there on their opening day? I would love to hear from you. Let me know your thoughts on Cupbop coming to East Texas by sending me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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