Thanks to our brand new refund policy this year, we've now got a handful of tickets for Tyler, TX's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, back on sale.

This is a tremendous break for anyone who missed out on tickets back in February, or thought they weren't going to be able to attend but now can. Remember that this Saturday will be your last chance to this year's headliner Robert Earl Keen in Tyler, as the legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller has announced he'll be retiring from touring in September.

Keen will be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann. Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David Dan, Guess, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Helberg Barbecue, Hill, Hutchins BBQ, Meat Church, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & Catering, Reveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ Oasis, Smiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country Tavern, Feges BBQ, Kreuz Market, Tyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.