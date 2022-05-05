HALLELUJAH! A Handful of Red Dirt BBQ Tickets Are Back On Sale for Tyler, TX

Patrick Tewey

Thanks to our brand new refund policy this year, we've now got a handful of tickets for Tyler, TX's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, back on sale.

This is a tremendous break for anyone who missed out on tickets back in February, or thought they weren't going to be able to attend but now can. Remember that this Saturday will be your last chance to this year's headliner Robert Earl Keen in Tyler, as the legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller has announced he'll be retiring from touring in September. 

Keen will be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann. Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-QueBrisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David DanGuess, Harlem Road Texas BBQHelberg Barbecue, HillHutchins BBQ, Meat ChurchMimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & CateringReveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ OasisSmiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird BarbecueTejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country TavernFeges BBQ, Kreuz MarketTyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.

