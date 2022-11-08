It’s The Most Tasty Biscuit in The World, Why Did Whataburger Cancel It?

I'm not a big biscuit guy. I don't hate 'em, I just don't particularly like 'em. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them here or there, I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until I discovered Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. But they're missing from menus in Tyler, TX. Anyone else notice?

I'm partly to blame, I can own up to that. I've loved them from the first bite, but I never bought them enough -- not enough so they'd know how much I loved them anyway. And, yeah, I even noticed I couldn't buy one a few months ago, but I just went on with my life. It didn't truly register what had happened.

Then today, after doing my civic duty and voting, I swung through Whataburger on Old Jacksonville for a sausage, egg and cheese Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit, and I'll be damned if they told me they didn't carry them anymore.

I was like, "What the hell'd you just say to me?" And person behind the speaker just said "Yeah, we don't make them anymore." My heart sank.

Then the guilt rushed over me. I should have paid better attention. I took them for granted. It's my fault. I didn't eat enough of them. But if you feel like I feel, there's something that we can do. It's not too late.

After some hardcore Googling, instead of working this morning, I found a petition at Change.org, it turns out there are thousands of us, probably millions eventually -- who knows, that feel the same was as you and me.

The jalapeño cheddar biscuit was practically a secret menu item. It was printed with text so small on the menu that you couldn’t even see it when you drove up through the drive-through. When I told people about it and they tried it for the first time the response was always the same, “why didn’t I know about these sooner?” The jalapeño cheddar biscuit was gold and whataburger has squandered it away. The corporate people probably looked at it and said “we don’t sell enough of these let’s discontinue it.” Of course you don’t sell enough if you don’t market it! There wasn’t even a picture on the menu.

Be the change. Click here and sigh the petition. Together we can bring back the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit, for our children. For future generations. I know we can. Also, I really would like a Honey Butter Chicken Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit right now.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.