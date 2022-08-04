Getaway to This Highly Rated, Stunning, & Secluded Cabin in Tyler, TX Now

Man, summer has flown by. And if you're like me you may be in need of one last quick getaway before the kids head back to pencils, books, and teacher's dirty looks. What if you and someone special could get away with out ever even leaving Tyler, TX?

Yeah, I know it's a perfect idea. It's what they call a "staycation," and while I've never been a big fan of this particular term it has managed to work its way into our everyday spoken language... so how about it? A nice little kid-less stay-cation with your better half before school begins?

Well, check this out.

Although it's not actually built in a tree, it is called "The Treehouse," You'll notice that this two story cabin is nestled among trees and being two-stories has the feel of really being in one.

The website Trip 101 has it down as a top spot to stay in East Texas, "Secluded but still well connected, it is just 20 minutes away from downtown Tyler. The cabin is suited for up to two guests and, therefore, it is perfect for couples. There’s one bedroom, a well-appointed kitchen, and a bathroom with a tub. If you’re not exploring the trails or roasting s’mores around the fire pit, you can spend some quality downtime at the screened-in porch. It’s certain to make for a great little retreat in the woods."

Here are some reviews from folks who have utilized The Treehouse:

"They have signal and wifi though so you're not too far away we'll definitely be coming back."

"we especially enjoyed sitting on the screen porch to eat breakfast in the morning"

"location was great just what we needed to get away from the noise and busy of life"

Yooooo, sign me up. Now, check out the pics:

