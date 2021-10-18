Like so many other people my wife LOVES Halloween, and she likes to make it fun for everyone else. She enjoys hosting Halloween parties and we seem to learn things each year that we host friends , family, and coworkers. The biggest learning curve has to be with the food offered during the party. When it comes to treats and snacks for a Halloween party don't overthink it, keep it simple and load up the carbs if people will be drinking alcohol.

Some of the mistakes we made with our first couple of Halloween parties included trying to make complicated food creations on the day of the party. Just don't do it, there are decorations that need to go up, you have to get in your costume. Make sure that you keep your Halloween treats simple and yummy like seen in the videos below

Kid friendly snacks and drink

These are simple to put together

Always a crowd pleaser...

I've never seen this one before...

Multiple clever ideas on this video

How about a healthier Halloween snack

Pretty simple and really yummy

Everyone loves pudding, this is really clever

An eyeball Martini

♬ original sound - Creepy cake

We are wish you a very Happy Halloween!

Freaky Flicks: These Are Our Top Halloween Movie Picks It's Halloween season, and along with the pumpkins and candy comes an opportunity to binge watch some scary movies. They're not hard to find this time of year for sure. Just about every streaming service out there has a category dedicated to horror movies.

What is hard to find is a really good horror movie - one that gets the heart racing and really puts a good scare in you.

Here are a few that you may have forgotten about that are perfect for this time of year.

WTF Halloween Inflatables There's a lot going on.