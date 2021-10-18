Simple and Yummy Halloween Treat Ideas That Everyone Seems to Love

Like so many other people my wife LOVES Halloween, and she likes to make it fun for everyone else. She enjoys hosting Halloween parties and we seem to learn things each year that we host friends , family, and coworkers. The biggest learning curve has to be with the food offered during the party. When it comes to treats and snacks for a Halloween party don't overthink it, keep it simple and load up the carbs if people will be drinking alcohol.

Some of the mistakes we made with our first couple of Halloween parties included trying to make complicated food creations on the day of the party. Just don't do it, there are decorations that need to go up, you have to get in your costume. Make sure that you keep your Halloween treats simple and yummy like seen in the videos below

Kid friendly snacks and drink

@cookingwithseptemberSpooky snacks for a spooky Halloween party #halloween #snacks #spooky #fyp #cooksoftiktok #fun

♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

These are simple to put together

@spookyszn211First day of fall = spooky season! #spookyseason #hellofall #fallvibes #halloween #halloweenparty #halloweensnack #spookyszn #monstermash #pumpkinszn♬ original sound - spookyszn211

Always a crowd pleaser...

@brittnisrecipesReply to @littytittycommitee1 #halloweenrecipes #halloweenparty #halloweensnacks #halloweenpartyfood #halloweenfood♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

I've never seen this one before...

@brittnisrecipes #halloweenfood #halloweenpartyfood #halloweensnack #halloweenparty #halloweentreats ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune

Multiple clever ideas on this video

@hall0weenpost66Halloween party snacks #halloween #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #food #halloweenparty ♬ original sound - hall0weenpost66

How about a healthier Halloween snack

@macy.blackwellHalloween snack, but make it ✨healthy!✨ #halloweenfood #fallfood #halloweenparty #fallsnacks #halloweensnack ♬ sonido original - Marco ramos

Pretty simple and really yummy

@hall0ween_countd0wn0delicious Halloween snacks for party’s#spookyseason #spookytreats #halloween #fypシ #halloweencountdown #fypシ゚viral #spookyszn #spooky ♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

Everyone loves pudding, this is really clever

@macy.blackwellHalloween Dirt Pudding Bar #halloweenfood#halloweenparty#halloweensnack#halloweendesserts♬ original sound - madison

An eyeball Martini

@halloween..aestheticss #GossipGirlHere #fall #halloween #partysnackideas #fypシ

♬ original sound - Creepy cake

@hhallowenvibes44 days #daysuntilhalloween#44days#halloween#fyp#new#firstvideo##halloweenparty###snacks#halloweensnacks♬ original sound - ur beautiful!
We are wish you a very Happy Halloween!

