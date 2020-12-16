HBO Max Is Finally Coming to Roku This Week

Congratulations Roku users who are desperate to binge The Sopranos: Your time has come. After months of waiting, HBO Max is finally arriving on Roku devices. The app goes live tomorrow, December 17.

Users who already subscribe to HBO through a Roku will see their HBO app automatically update into HBO Max, where they can use their previous login information. Other Roku users can look for the app in the “New and Notable” and “Movies & TV” categories of the Roku channel store.

The press release touting the news makes it clear that “the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly from their living rooms at no additional cost.” It also mentions Warner Bros. plan to release all of their 2021 theatrical releases on HBO Max the same day they premiere in multiplexes. The release specifically mentions The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. And that’s probably as good as reason as any why after months of delays, Roku and HBO were able to make a deal to put HBO Max on the platform.

HBO Max will make its Roku debut one day after the app appears on the new PlayStation 5 console, as WarnerMedia tries to land as many subscribers as possible out of their ambitious (and highly risky) plan to release all those big-budget movies on streaming. That decision will undoubtedly boost viewership of HBO Max, but could also contribute to a permanent shift in moviegoing habits over the long term. In this case, theaters’ potential loss is Roku users’ gain.