When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.

Grocery Competition

When you ask East Texans what is one thing they truly want here, an H-E-B is always at the top of that list. Some say it's for the products they offer, others believe that Brookshire's is too expensive while others just want some more grocery competition in East Texas. I remember when Lindale had a Piggly Wiggly. I believe it was in the same spot where Pittman Motors is at now. Tyler used to have an Albertson's and a Kroger. I'm always in favor of more competition in anything.

2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

BrandSpark just released their 2023 Most Trusted List for grocery chains. In that list you will find the normal national brands like Kroger or Whole Foods or Walmart. What's interesting about this list is how often Texas based, and only found in Texas, H-E-B wound up in the top 5 of a category.

Grocery Retailers by Region

This category was listed by regions of the United States, national, west, south, midwest, northeast. For the southern region, H-E-B came in fourth overall with only Publix, Kroger and Walmart ahead of H-E-B. In the category of Most Trusted Grocery Retailers, H-E-B ended up in a tie for fifth with ShopRite with Safeway, Publix, Kroger and Walmart ahead of them. The survey then ranked grocery retailers in various attributes with H-E-B taking number one in 17 of 36 categories.

Keep in mind, these rankings are against national companies while H-E-B is only in Texas.

That thought alone makes this ranking even more impressive. For now, Carthage and Lufkin are the only options for H-E-B in East Texas but many don't count those because they are not the modern behemoths being built in Forney or New Braunfels or anywhere besides East Texas. Maybe one day, that "handshake agreement" between W.T. Brookshire and H.E. Butt will be rescinded and H-E-B will be able to offer some competition to East Texas grocery giant Brookshire's.

