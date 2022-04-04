Being in law enforcement is no easy task, they are always busy keeping our streets and neighbors safe but occasionally law enforcement needs our help. Over the past few weeks Sheriff Botie Hillhouse of Henderson County, Texas has been releasing videos on social media and within these videos it shows photos of suspects that they need help locating. Below we have photos of each of the suspects wanted out of Henderson County, please take the time and look at each one to see if you might recognize one of the suspects, and if so contact law enforcement.

Please know that law enforcement is not asking you to put yourself in harms way to apprehend these suspects. It's just a simple ask that if you know where these suspects might be, just simply give a call to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.

There Are Three Suspects That Henderson County Sheriff's Are Trying to Locate

In the most recent video posted by Henderson County Sheriff's there are three suspects that law enforcement is trying to locate. The three suspects are Cody Hunter Roper of Chandler, TX, Kimree Sueann Ellis of Mabank, TX, and Malcom Jaamal Smith of Trinidad, TX.

All Suspects Listed Below Wanted Out of Henderson County, Texas Are Innocent Until Proven Guilty

The three suspects listed are all innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But hopefully law enforcement can catch up with these three quickly.

Here are more details on their crimes and a photo of each:

