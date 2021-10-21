Hey Food Network, These East Texas Best Eats Are Worthy Of An Episode

Get our free mobile app

We're sending Food Network a message - it's about time to bring some of those cameras from your shows and feature our fantastic restaurants on several of your shows.

East Texas is full of fantastic restaurants that are owned by some extremely talented chefs, pitmasters and bakers. For years you, the Food Network, have been creating shows featuring local hot spots and we feel it's about time for some of our favorite hot spots to be featured on one of your many shows.

I can imagine Guy Fieri from 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' driving his 1968 red Camaro down Hwy. 31 on his way to Country Tavern for some ribs or making a trip through the brick streets of downtown Tyler to have Mexican food and a margarita or two at Don Juan's On The Square. Or any one of our fantastic diners, drive-ins and dives that we have here in the piney woods.

If Guy Fieri isn't available, then have Michael Symon make a tour through East Texas for an episode of 'Burgers, Brew & 'Que'. We have award-winning barbecue joints all over East Texas that are smoking up some fantastic barbecue. When it comes to burger joints, we've got several here for you and one of them has been in business for over 100 years.

While we're making suggestions to ya Food Network, how about asking Trisha Yearwood to send a shout out to a few of our southern cooking restaurants on 'Trisha's Southern Kitchen' because they are cranking out some phenomenal food. Plus, we've got some bakeries too we'd like you to feature on one of your baking shows.

Food Network, I guess this could be an open letter of sorts to you offering up some suggestions for future episodes, highlights and shout-outs. We are proud of our locally owned East Texas restaurants that are working hard to keep us coming back for more each and every day. This is just a sampling of the ones we'd like to introduce to you. We have plenty more!

Hey Food Network, These East Texas Best East Are Worthy Of An Episode We're sending Food Network a message - it's about time to bring some of those cameras from your shows and feature our fantastic restaurants on several of your shows.

East Texas is full of fantastic restaurants that are owned by some extremely talented chefs, pitmasters and bakers. For years you, the Food Network, have been creating shows featuring local hot spots and we feel it's about time for some of our favorite hot spots to be featured on one of your many shows.

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler.

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview Here are some of the best Mexican restaurants found in Longview:

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview Here are some of the best Mexican restaurants found in Longview:

The Longview And Tyler Restaurants That Should Be Resurrected The popular eating joints once served thousands of East Texans. Unfortunately, they're just a memory now and East Texans want them back

Locals Recommend the Best Places for Lunch in Longview If you're looking for some delicious lunch ideas when you're in Longview, locals have suggested these locations.