(Troup, Texas) - In our fun world of radio, sometimes we have to get serious. Last month, two East Texas teen girls went missing. One is from Gilmer, the other is from Troup.

School has started which means that not only are the families of these teens missing their daughter and niece, but their classroom friends are, too. All it takes is a couple of minutes to look at their face. You could be the citizen that recognizes them when out in public.

A Troup and Gilmer Family Need Your Help

We currently have two families in East Texas that are looking for their missing teen girls. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details online into exactly why these teens went missing. That doesn't matter, these East Texas families want their teen home.

One of these missing East Texas teen girls is from Gilmer and the other is from Troup. Be on the lookout as these teens could still be in the area. If you see these teens, do not approach them. Pick up the phone and call the local authorities to report your sighting.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

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19 Other Teen Girls Went Missing in Texas in August

As of this writing (September 2, 2026), 21 total young women went missing in Texas in August (missingkids.org). These young women are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these two missing East Texas teen girls, and the 19 other missing teen girls, who went missing in Texas in August by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

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A Gilmer and Troup, Texas Teen Girl Went Missing in August Last month saw 21 teen girls go missing across Texas including two in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media