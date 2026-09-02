TYLER, Texas -- The wait is finally over for Tyler's new Korean BBQ restaurant. 88 Korean BBQ & Sushi will open this Friday, September 4, at 3 p.m. at the former Chili's location on W. Southwest Loop 323.

If you've been driving past the old Chili's wondering when the new restaurant would finally open, we now have an answer.

Tyler's New Korean BBQ Restaurant Is Finally Opening

We've actually been watching this one for quite a while. Plans for 88 Korean BBQ & Sushi at the former Chili's location at 531 W. Southwest Loop 323 surfaced back in 2023. The restaurant was described as an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and sushi concept.

Read More: Want To Know What’s Moving Into Tyler’s Old Chili’s Restaurant?

Now, after all that waiting, opening day is here.

According to the operator's Facebook page, opening-day hours will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. The restaurant also says reservations are available for parties of eight or more by calling 903-996-8888.

What Exactly Is Korean BBQ?

Part of the fun of Korean BBQ is that the meal can be an experience in itself. Korean barbecue commonly involves cuts of meat cooked on a grill right at the table, rather than everything arriving from the kitchen already prepared.

What Tyler Diners Can Expect

The 88 Korean BBQ & Sushi concept also combines that experience with sushi. An existing 88 Korean BBQ & Sushi location in Cypress describes its menu as all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ with freshly prepared sushi, along with sides, appetizers, and other dishes.

So this isn't exactly the kind of restaurant where you sit down, order one entrée, and wait for somebody to bring it to you. Part of the appeal is choosing what you want, cooking it right at your table, and mixing in sushi and other dishes along the way.

After watching this location take shape over the past couple of years, I'm definitely curious to see what Tyler thinks once the grills finally fire up on Friday.

10 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want to Replace the Closed Wendy's on Loop 323 Tyler residents didn't hold back after the permanent closure of the Wendy's on Loop 323. From Waffle House and Culver's to In-N-Out, Taco Casa, and White Castle, these were some of the restaurants East Texans said they'd most like to see replace the former Wendy's location. Which one would you choose? Gallery Credit: Tara Holley