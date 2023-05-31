Hike Though History In Nacogdoches, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Excited about the outdoors? Want to share this passion? This free event was made just for you.

There seems to be a national day for everything and National Trails Day is all about discovering local trails and raising awareness for trail preservation.

If you are working on your fitness and are tired of endless miles on a treadmill walking to nowhere, this might be just the thing. Celebrate National Trails Day with two separate events on trails right here in Nacogdoches.

Take A Free Tour-Guided Hike Through Downtown Nacogdoches

Hike Through History with the Nacogdoches Recreation Department on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8 am. This slow-paced hike starts at the Visit Nacogdoches building at 200 East Main Street and will be guided by local historian Jeff Abt.

RSVP to the event by emailing historicsites@nactx.us

Hike Though Nature With Nacogdoches Recreation

Hike Though Nature is all about learning about the Friends Of The Forest. This would be a great time to take a trip to Pecan Park or Pioneer Park with the kids.

Starting Friday at noon go to either of those parks and visit the Friends Of The Forest stations. Scan the QR code at the start of the trail and fill out the short questionnaire to enter to win a prize. The winner will be drawn on Monday, June 5th.

You can find out more about this event by going to nactx.us. Both of these events are registered with the American Hiking Society. More information about the organization is available at americanhiking.org.

