Hilarious TikToks About Texas Heat Are Painfully Accurate

Every native Texan knows that the summer heat is no joke, although we certainly know how to joke about it.

Recently, we've gotten a bit of respite from the heat thanks to ample rainfall, but being unacquainted with the humidity has taken its toll on our energy levels, our nerves, and for those of us with wavy/curly hair, it's been a very frizzy time. My hair has about a half-pound of product in it at all times lately.

I'll be the first to admit that I don't really do TikTok. I've never posted a video, and I go long stretches without even glancing at it. However, I recently picked it back up in order to follow a friend (I'm such a helper) and in the process discovered some very hilarious TikToks about the Texas heat. I'm sure you can relate.

Has the heat ever caused you public embarrassment? Your makeup melted off or everyone saw your sweaty butt crack? TikToker @babywearingmama might have you beat:

However, it's not all bad, as the absolutely adorable @meleniemitchum explains:

Of course, those hot seats will backfire, especially if you dare have exposed skin like @bugg2savage:

Of course, you have to actually make it to your car to be burnt by it. @yfn_nook makes an arguably better decision:

Many of us have to buck up and get it done though, @rolymatamoros has to werrkkk in this clap-back video. (Warning: NSFW language)

Last and absolutely not least, is this Fallout-esque first-person video of living in Texas heat. I wheeze-laughed, and then was sad because it's so true. From@kyleistook:

