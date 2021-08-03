Home Depot Reinstates Mask Mandate In All Stores

Home Depot was in the news recently after announcing its stores would no longer be selling hot dogs. A lot of people were pissed about that, and I know for sure a lot of people are going to be mad about this too - Home Depot has reinstated its mask policy.

Home Depot employees, vendors, contractors will be required to wear masks. If you as a customer show up without one, the store will have one for you. The following statement was released in regards to the mandate,

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

I do not personally go to Home Depot often (if at all), and that is only because I am just not a handy type of person. But, if for some reason I need a light bulb or a door in the near future, I have no problem slapping on a mask and going into Home Depot to purchase these items.

I have bigger and better things to complain about. Like why is National Tequila Day only once a year?

