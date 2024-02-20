Houston, TX, we have a problem. But it sure ain't this beautiful-looking home that appears to have been commissioned by Darth Vader himself. And if you've got a few million dollars to spare, this Star Wars dream could be yours.

This gorgeous 7,000-square-foot home is a stunning work of art and is known as the "Darth Vader house," because, well, that's what it looks like. You do see it, right?

The home was built in 1992, boasts 4 bedrooms, and 5 full bedrooms, and sits on a massive 18,000 square foot corner lot.

You'll want to keep an eye out for TIE fighters as you approach the home, that does seem as if it was cut off of The Death Star and placed in Texas for Luke's father to retire in. Yeah, you're not the only one getting major Jedi vibes, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Inside the home, you'll see many windows that bring in ample amounts of natural light, nearly endless closet space, and a massive 4-car garage as well. According to the listing, the home also has a game room to practice your lightsaber, a study to learn the ways of the Jedi, and a large living area perfect for entertaining stormtroopers.

The pictures of the home are truly wonderful, so many ewoks hiding up in the trees and down in the bushes. You'll want to make peace with them before approaching.

So how much does it all cost? The home is not currently for sale, but it's listed at just north of $4,300,000. That means you could be a part of the Resistance and become the envy of all of your Star Wars lovin' friends for just about $30K per month mortgage.

