In 1988, Eugene Hart, now 64, was convicted and sentenced to two life terms for the shooting and killing of two people; then 24-year-old Mark Kelley and his sister, 20-year-old Kara Kelley Voss. Today, Hart is set to walk out of prison a free man.

The victims' sister, Robin Kelley, says it's not right that Hart is set to walk. She fears for public safety with his release and she also believes he should serve out both of his life sentences, "I just wish there was some way that when you get a life sentence when someone kills someone you love, it's actually life," she told ABC 13.

There will be stipulations with his release, Timothy McDonnell, the chief of staff for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Hart was approved for parole in September 2014, based on his participation in "specialized programs."

But it begs the question, is twenty-six years in prison justice served for the murdered victims? While McDonnell points out to ABC 13 that Hart will be under the Super-Intensive Supervision Program, the highest level of supervision and he is not allowed in Harris County when he is released, it still seems to fall short of justice for the victim's family and friends. They're going on three decades without being able to see or speak to two loved ones.

Another man convicted of the murders was put to death over two decades ago. Leo Jenkins was executed in 1996.

