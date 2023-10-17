The mother of a murder victim had a face-off with her daughter's killer which led to a courtroom brawl in a Houston, Texas courthouse on Tuesday.

Many of us may recall hearing about the 16-year-old girl who was murdered in Houston back in January 2022. I was horrified to hear that Diamond Alvarez was allegedly shot more than two dozen times by her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Frank DeLeon, Jr. Well, it's not alleged anymore given that today he pled guilty to the charge of murder in a Houston, Texas courtroom on Tuesday.

The incident began after the victim's mother had taken the stand to deliver her impact statement, during which she called DeLeon a "monster" and then proceeded to move toward the suspect before she was restrained by the court officers.

According to WFAA, "Alvarez's uncle also charged DeLeon and a fight broke out between Alvarez's mother and DeLeon's mother. The families had to be separated."

After the incident took place, Alvarez's mother spoke with the media in Houston, Texas.

Anna Machado told the media DeLeon had been laughing at her during her impact statement. In the video, Machado said:

"He's a monster in my eyes. That would never change. Did he look remorseful at all? No. He was laughing at my face. (Like) it's a joke. A life is not a joke. My daughter's not a joke."

KHOU 11 shared the video on YouTube:

Machado went on to apologize for her and her family's behavior in a Houston, Texas courtroom.

It is expected that Frank DeLeon, Jr. will receive 45 years (if not longer) in prison when he is sentenced for the January 22 crime.

You can read the backstory of the crime that took the life of Diamond Alvarez here.

