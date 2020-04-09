‘Houston, we’ve had a problem’: Remembering Apollo 13 At 50

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 13's astronauts still shun superstition 50 years after their harrowing moonshot.

Mission commander Jim Lovell and Fred Haise say they never gave a thought to their mission number as they blasted off for the moon on April 11, 1970.

Their mission was aborted when an oxygen tank ruptured two days later, on April 13.

The way Lovell sees it, he's incredibly lucky to have survived and to be around at age 92 for the golden anniversary. Haise, who's 86, regards Apollo 13 as NASA's most successful failure.

Their anniversary celebrations are on hold because of the pandemic.

