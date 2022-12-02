Space exploration is still in it's infancy. Sure, we've been to the moon and launched numerous satellites to explore the vastness of space but we still don't have the know how to survive for extended periods of time or travel any further in space then our moon. An Austin, Texas company may help change that as they have received a huge contract from NASA to be the first company to build structures for humans to use on the surface of our moon.

3D Printed Homes

ICON is a home builder based in Austin that builds 3D printed homes. The company have built an entire community of 3D printed homes along the San Gabriel River in Georgetown called Wolf Ranch. These homes are very sturdy, too, as their specially formulated cement can resist water damage, mold, termites, fire damage and even survived a recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Mexico. These homes are more energy efficient than traditional homes, also.

Building on Our Moon

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, it was announced that ICON had signed a $57 million contract with NASA. The company will use it's 3D technology to design and build structures that can be used on the surface of our moon. Their hope is to be able to use the natural resources of the moon to create the materials needed to build their structures. This technology could then be used to build structures on other planets, such as Mars, to further our exploration of space.

To change the space exploration paradigm from ‘there and back again’ to ‘there to stay,’ we’re going to need robust, resilient, and broadly capable systems that can use the local resources of the Moon and other planetary bodies. We’re pleased that our research and engineering to-date has demonstrated that such systems are indeed possible, and we look forward to now making that possibility a reality. The final deliverable of this contract will be humanity’s first construction on another world, and that is going to be a pretty special achievement. - Jason Ballard, ICON co-founder and CEO

Space. The Final Frontier.

As they always say in Star Trek, space is our final frontier and our exploration of it has barely gotten started. Its very fitting, too, that the first words spoken from the surface of the moon were sent to Houston. Now we have a Texas company that could be the first to build on our moon. Cool and exciting stuff my friends.

