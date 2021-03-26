NASA Says Earth Should be Safe from Apophis Asteroid for Next 100 Years

Looks like I can finally get some sleep.

NASA has announced that Earth is clear of the risk of being slammed into by the asteroid Apophis for at least the next 100 years. Phew, I was getting worried.

I was stressing out because every couple of months or so, I hear about an asteroid the size of a football field heading towards Earth, so I immediately start prioritizing my list of things I want to do before I die.

NASA reports that the one asteroid that had NASA worried was Apophis, a 1,100 foot asteroid that was to come very close to Earth in 2029 and again in 2036. NASA said it wouldn't hit Earth during those two passages, but a potential collision in 2068 was possible.

Thanks to a new telescope observation, NASA has officially ruled out a collision in 2068. That's great news for my kids and grandkids.

Apophis was first detected in 2004 and put on NASA's asteroid “risk list.” It has now been removed from that list. NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, Davide Farnocchia, said, “A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years.”

According to Farnocchia, Apophis was once considered the "poster child for hazardous asteroids".

The science and technology behind this discovery is pretty cool if you want to dive deeper into it over on NASA' website.

No mention of what asteroid is looming after those 100 years, but I guess that's for somebody else to worry about. Now that I know we're safe for a while, I can relax and hope the Colorado Rockies can win a division before we all perish a horrible fiery death. It may take the next 100 years to get that done.

By the way, Apophis will come within 20,000 miles of Earth on April 13, 2029. Mark your calendar and make sure to give it a wave.