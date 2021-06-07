Is Your Partner Having An Affair? Check Their iPhone for This

Raise your hand if you have ever had a relationship that has made you think you're losing your mind. Have you ever suspected a partner of cheating on you? You start looking for receipts, you think that smell on their shirt sure smells like someone else's perfume, you look through their phone and find nothing. Are you going crazy? The short answer is no.

A couple of weekends ago I noticed that a guy friend who I was hanging out with didn't bother putting his phone face down, although his phone was going off and I could hear those Snapchat alerts going off nothing showed up on his phone. I'm not judging him by any means since he is not in a relationship and has nothing to hide, but could this be a habit that he still has even after a failed relationship?

I was always told that you need to check who someone has on their "Best Friends" list on Snapchat and that will tell you everything you need to know. Could someone be snapchatting everyone under the sun and their partner has no idea? Of course, they can and they can do it without getting caught.

If you are seeing a lot of red flags or maybe your significant other is just acting plain shady, keep an eye on their iPhone screen. No there isn't a new app that's helping cheaters get away with an affair. Is your partner disabling alerts?

If you get a text or social media message even if the phone is locked you'll get a preview alert. That is a default in your notifications settings. So, if a message sound comes through and there is no alert or preview, there is a 100% chance the owner of the phone turned off their notifications. Could it be that someone is easily annoyed? Perhaps, but you and I both know it's because someone is busy being shady.

If your relationship is on the rocks and you're having doubts this may be the nail on the coffin.

Krystal Montez

Curious about changing out your iPhone notifications? Go into your phone's "Settings" then click on "Notifications" above the list of all your apps,. There you will see there is an option for "Show Previews" That gives you the ability to change it between "Always" "When Unlocked" and "Never". IF you need this help on disabling alerts, you probably shouldn't be in a relationship. Just saying.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist