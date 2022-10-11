Your iPhone 14 May Call 9-1-1 While On A Six Flags Over Texas Roller Coaster

Get our free mobile app

Here's the scenario: you're on 'Titan', 'The New Texas Giant', 'Shock Wave', or 'Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast' at Six Flags Over Texas, while on the coaster your new iPhone 14 is in your pocket and you've got your hands raised as you go down the first hill or after being shot out of the station house and you're doing about 50 - 65 miles per hour and all of a sudden the train banks hard left or right and then comes to a quick stop or slows down at a safety brake, well, that new safety feature on that iPhone 14 of yours suddenly thinks you've been involved in an accident and proceeds to call 9-1-1 for you.

You don't realize it because it's in your pocket and while it's calling 9-1-1, it's also sending a text message to your emergency contacts letting them know you've been involved in a possible accident. All you know is that you're having a good time, but others are fearing the worst. It has happened on several occasions since the release of the new iPhone 14.

The reason this is happening is because of the new crash detection technology that is embedded in the iPhone 14 and Apple Watches. When the phone or watch detects a sudden stop or rapid deceleration a message is displayed on the phone or watch along with a 10-second countdown and alarm. The users can dismiss the alert and if there is no action after 10-seconds the phone will make the call to 9-1-1 and send the text to emergency contacts.

How to prevent this from happening to you.

Apple suggests that if you visit an amusement park and get ready to board a roller coaster to go ahead and put your phone in airplane mode and that will bypass this safety feature. As with any new technology, there are going to be glitches and this is a big one, but it will improve over time. In addition, local 9-1-1 operators will get to know the latitude and longitude range of their local amusement parks and if they receive a call like this they'll take that into consideration before sending a fleet of emergency vehicles to the location.

