Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is all set for May 7th, 2022, and this one's special, y'all.

Robert Earl Keen, who is among the best story tellers to ever walk the earth, and who is credited by so many with giving Texas and Red Dirt artists the road map for touring in Texas, will soon be turning his in.

If you hadn't heard, REK will be retiring from touring later this year, but not before one more stop here in Tyler, TX, to headline our 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 7th. He’ll be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David Dan, Guess, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Helberg Barbecue, Hill, Hutchins BBQ, Meat Church, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & Catering, Reveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ Oasis, Smiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country Tavern, Feges BBQ, Kreuz Market, Tyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.

