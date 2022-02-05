How To Win Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Tickets in Tyler, TX, Before They Go On Sale

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is all set for May 7th, 2022, and this one's special, y'all.

Robert Earl Keen, who is among the best story tellers to ever walk the earth, and who is credited by so many with giving Texas and Red Dirt artists the road map for touring in Texas, will soon be turning his in.

If you hadn't heard, REK will be retiring from touring later this year, but not before one more stop here in Tyler, TX, to headline our 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 7th. He’ll be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-QueBrisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David DanGuess, Harlem Road Texas BBQHelberg Barbecue, HillHutchins BBQ, Meat ChurchMimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & CateringReveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ OasisSmiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird BarbecueTejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country TavernFeges BBQ, Kreuz MarketTyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.

All this week be listening to 101.5 KNUE in the afternoon, and I'll have your chance to win tickets, Monday - Thursday. Then Billy & Tara will have one last chance Friday morning before they go on sale 10 AM.

  • Monday @ 3:20pm
  • Tuesday @ 4:40pm
  • Wednesday @ 3:40pm
  • Thursday @ 4:20pm
  • Friday @ 8:10am with Billy & Tara

 

Be sure to download the KNUE & Radio Texas, LIVE! mobile apps, we'll be sending out an alert prior to the giveaway to remind you that your chance to win is coming up.

