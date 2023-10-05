Popular Baseball Team Savannah Bananas Is Coming To Texas

The Savannah Bananas, a baseball team renowned for their unconventional and entertaining approach to the game, are making their way to the Lone Star State.

You've probably seen their wild and crazy videos on social media and they also have a series on ESPN about how they are changing the rules of baseball and making it more than a game but an experience for the whole family to enjoy.

Who Are The Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are not your typical baseball team. Founded in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia, this collegiate summer league team quickly gained fame for their out-of-the-box thinking, innovative marketing strategies, and their dedication to providing fans with an unforgettable experience at the ballpark.

Their name alone evokes a sense of whimsy and fun, setting the tone for the unique baseball experience they offer.

Where Will They Be Playing?

Banana Ball is coming to Houston to play in their first Major League Baseball stadium, Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros on March 9, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. But you can get the ticket lottery now by clicking here because its expected to sell out.

Last year, they entertained sold-out crowds in three games at Sugar Land’s Constellation Field in March during their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

Tickets for the first game there sold out so quickly that they added two more games.

From dancing players and a breakdancing first base coach to absurd promotions and wild in-game antics, the Bananas have redefined the way we think about baseball. Their games are more than just nine innings; they are theatrical performances filled with laughter, camaraderie, and, of course, top-notch baseball.

