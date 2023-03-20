Hunter Is A Working Dog That Loves Engaging Livestock

Get our free mobile app

Hunter has the characteristics and willingness to be a true ranch-working dog. He's a terrier/Australian Cattle dog that enjoys engaging livestock while doing his cattle dog thing. Hunter arrived at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in October 2021 and desperately misses running and doing his thing on the ranch.

Hunter feels as if it's finally his time to get a new fur-ever family. A family with a big backyard or field so he can run and play in! He's on the upper end of the medium category and weighs about fifty pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People feels like Hunter should be the only pet in the house.

Hunter has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes.

He's a young guy, about 3 and a half years old so he still has a lot of energy to burn.

Hunter will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Hunter call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

