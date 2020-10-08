Hurricane Delta May Bring Tropical Storm Conditions to East Texas

Let's go ahead and start with the most important point in this situation. Keep the folks in southwestern Louisiana in your prayers. The residents there that were bludgeoned by Hurricane Laura in late August are still in recovery mode. Damaged roofs with blue tarps in place still number by the thousands in the area. Flash forward six weeks and 13 named storms later and we come to Hurricane Delta.

The latest forecast shows this storm coming ashore somewhere between the Texas/Louisiana border to Morgan City as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. Winds gusting to 100 mph are currently in the forecast for the Lake Charles vicinity. So, yes, most importantly, pray hard for those people.

According to the most recent forecast models, tropical storm conditions are expected across parts of the Pineywoods by Friday evening. In fact, Tropical Storm Warnings are already posted tomorrow for Jasper and Newton Counties. Winds gusting near 40 mph could also be felt across parts of southern Angelina, Sabine and San Augustine Counties. Rainfall amounts should be between 1-2 inches from Polk to Nacogdoches Counties with amounts up to 4-5 inches closer to the Toledo Bend Reservoir area.

A couple days ago, many computer models showed Delta's track coming ashore near New Orleans, but over the past 48 hours that track has shifted westward. Delta is currently moving northwest, but it's expected to take a more northerly turn by late Thursday afternoon. The confidence appears to be high that this hurricane's track will closely mimic the track of Hurricane Laura.

Make sure you've downloaded the KICKS 105 App to keep up with weather updates and to have weather alerts sent to your phone.