Hurricane Laura’s Lightning Show

It's an incredible light show.

A time lapse video captured from by a NOAA satellite shows some amazing pictures of the lightning bursts from the top of Hurricane Laura. The video dated today (August 26th) shows the storms movement toward the Texas Louisiana border as it graduated from a Category 1 to Category 2 storm and now to major hurricane as a Category 4 storm.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime around midnight along the border of Texas and Louisiana and is expected to cause catastrophic damage along the coast line and produce 'unsurvivable' storm surge conditions along the coast and inland according to the National Hurricane Center.