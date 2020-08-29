Inmates from Southwest Louisiana Being Moved to Shreveport

Because of a water outage at a lockup in southwest Louisiana, dozens of inmates are being moved to the Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport. The inmates will be housed in northwest Louisiana for a brief stay until utilities can be restored at the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says CCC will temporarily house 100 Department of Corrections male inmates for their Calcasieu Parish counterpart after they lost water at their facility during Hurricane Laura. The stay is expected to last about a week.

CCC Commander Rick Farris said the inmates will be processed like any other inmates and will undergo an initial 14-day quarantine to screen for COVID-19 but it is not expected they will remain at CCC that long. The remaining inmates from C. Paul Phelps will be moved to other facilities around the state.

Also, several deputies from Caddo Parish are helping patrol in Calcasieu Parish as part of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association Task Force. The 11 deputies will relieve Calcasieu deputies and help secure businesses that have no electricity. The Caddo deputies have been told to prepare for at least a week's stay.