It’s not the most eloquent horror title in history, but it certainly is memorable: I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. IKWYDLS opened in theaters just a year after Williamson’s Scream completely reinvented the slasher film, and benefited from the creative connections between the two films. It also sported a cast mostly collected from popular teen shows of the day, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was a big enough hit to get a sequel the following year (1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) and an unrelated second sequel in 2006 (I Always Know What You Did Last Summer).

For a while, that was where things stood, with the angry fisherman — yes, the slasher in these movies dressed like a fisherman, complete with a big hook, in hindsight that was sort of weird — apparently content in the knowledge that he knew what everyone did last summer. But now Amazon has turned the concept into a television series, produced by James Wan and Neal H. Moritz — and based on the images it does indeed look like a slasher in the mold of the old film. Take this picture for example:

Amazon

Yep, someone definitely what these two kids did last summer. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere on October 15 with four episodes on that date. The final four episodes of the season premiere follow each Friday after that.