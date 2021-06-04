Amazon Prime Day Helps Local Small Businesses, Not Just Amazon

It's one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and you never have to leave home to do it. Amazon Prime Day kicks of June 21, but what you didn't realize is that it's a big day for small local businesses as well.

It's a common misconception that Amazon Prime Day is just a big sales tactic that lines the company's already fat pockets. Sure, that's a part of it, but what you may not realize is that small local businesses are also on Amazon and selling stuff through there as well.

On Amazon, these local businesses can setup a small business storefront and sell their items through there. When Amazon Prime Day comes around, these local businesses get in on the action as well. For example, according to USA Today, a local business out of Charleston saw their online sales jump 372% when they created this storefront on Amazon over a 3 month period. It can be tough for these small businesses to survive with just traditional storefronts these days, as we've seen plenty close down here in Amarillo alone, but Amazon is committed to helping these businesses out.

Amazon is making an investment of over $100 million this Prime Day to help those small, local businesses reach more customers, and there's no better time to do it than Prime Day. If you're a Prime member, you'll receive a $10 Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend on select small business products. If you're a savvy shopper and do some searching, you'll be able to find those local Amarillo businesses on Amazon and help them out as well.

