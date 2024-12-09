One Of Texas’ Favorite Chick-fil-A Items Now Available To Buy… By The Bag

Here in Texas, we love Chick-fil-A. We love the delicious chicken sandwiches more than any other state. The Lone Star State is home to the most Chick-fil-A's in the nation. That's correct, we've got 495 of 'em and none of them are open on Sunday.

From sweet tea to chicken sandwiches and ice cream, you can order any of your favorite Chick-fil-A items, including one of the most popular items that you may have never even thought to order cause you were too busy buying their delicious chocolate chip cookies by the dozen.

Buy Chick-fil-A ice by the bag

When my wife was pregnant with our daughters she craved Whataburger ice. They got to know me pretty well at the location nearest our house. It turns out that my pregnant wife isn't the only one who gets a hankering for a specific brand of ice, apparently half of Texas does too. And they want Chick-fil-A ice.

A lot of people are very excited to learn this:

"Idk who didn’t know this, but Chick-fil-A sells bags of ice. Better get you someeeeee," wrote one fast foodie. "Is it bad that I wanna go to Chick-fil-A just for a cup of soft ice?" posted another user.

Well, some great news for these folks. You can purchase Chick-fil-A ice by the bag. That's right drink your Dr Pepper at home just like you're there.

Do you see that? You can buy it by the bag, in a bucket, and even with a scoop. I know this is making a lot of Texans very happy right now.

