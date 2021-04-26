Iconic Texas Restaurant Home to the Three Pound Cinnamon Roll and 21 Oz Chicken Fried Steak Closing for Good

Dang, this place was on my bucket list for places to eat in Texas.

If you're anything like me, you love a good food challenge. Hell, I have started doing food challenges right here in Wichita Falls. You can check out the playlist below of the ones I have done so far. Without a doubt, the most famous food challenge in Texas is over in Amarillo. The Big Texan 72 oz steak. We see billboards for it all over the state.

I would say the next famous place for us is Lulu's Cafe and Bakery over in San Antonio. They went famous when they appeared on a San Antonio edition of Man VS Food a few years ago. Ever since then, I have wanted to try this place. Sadly, it looks like I will never be able to.

Lulu's Cafe announced that they're auctioning off all of their restaurant equipment this weekend. Along with that, all of their old tshirts and merchandise. The auction includes kitchen items such as ovens, fryers, sinks and display cases. Even the tables, chairs, outdoor benches and tabletop accessories like sugar caddies are up for bid.

Looks like the closing of the restaurant has to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, if you take a look at the Lulu's Facebook page, a lot of folks are upset with what they did to Randy Santel. Randy is probably in the top five most famous food challenge personalities right now.

For some reason they kicked him out of the restaurant and called the cops on him. Since that video came out in May of 2020, folks said they're boycotting Lulu's til they apologize. Which apparently they still haven't and since they're closing I don't think it's going to happen.

Sadly, this is place I always wanted to go to and never will be able to. I guess don't let your bucket list items pile up, before you know they could disappear forever.

