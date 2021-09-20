Incredibly Fun Ways to Spend 10k in Tyler in One Day

If you had to spend $10-thousand dollars in Tyler in a 24-hour period without putting it toward big purchase items like houses and cars, how would you do it? Get the flat cart ready for your Sam's Club trip and load up! This could be fun.

If you win $10,000 with us, it would be sure satisfying to plunk it all down at the car lot or put it toward a new home, but what if you could roll around Tyler all day having a blast spending it all on smaller things? Your cash win could turn into a stress-free day of shopping and spending around East Texas, and it would be a wad of fun money to spend on things that you might usually hold back on.

At least for a day, you won't have to tell yourself you shouldn't, and you won't have to defend your purchases when you get the side-eye from parents or a spouse. You could buy airline tickets or book a nice vacation, but it would also be fun to spend all of the money around town and if you try hard enough, it can be done in one day.

With any leftover money, you could go straight to the Aggie or Longhorn spirit store and buy football jerseys and maroon or burnt orange serving trays for your next viewing party, and get a Yeti cooler to keep the beverages cold for a week. Dream big.

Here are a few spending ideas, and please, feel free to add yours to our list. Good luck!