We all were amazed at the story last week of a tiger loose in a Houston neighborhood. India the tiger was captured and his owner was arrested. India ended up being transported to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison. There he has a safe new home to roam and play and be a tiger.

As you can see in the video above, India is adjusting well to his new home. He's roaming his spacious enclosure, playing and enjoying some time cooling off in his pool. Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, said,

India is a confident boy, and in his large space he is relishing in his freedom, and acting like the curious, lively young tiger he is. He already found a large log that is clearly his favorite, and enjoys stretching, scratching and marking his scent. He continues to thrive and is eating well.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States said in her blog,

All across the U.S., tigers, lions and other big cats languish in basements, garages and tiny outdoor cages, straddling the boundary between wild animal and family pet, their freedom squelched and their biological needs unmet. Deluded buyers treat baby tigers like domestic cats, but once those tigers hit maturity, they become extremely dangerous — in short order, the cute, cuddly oversized kitten becomes a massive, unpredictable predator. When their natural predatory instincts kick in, they lose their status as beloved family “pet” and are suddenly locked up and often kept in isolation in dramatically inadequate enclosures where they cannot exercise any natural behaviors. Fortunately, this will not be India’s fate.

There are ways that you can help India the Tiger. Black Beauty Ranch has an Amazon Wishlist of items that India can use or play with. Click HERE if you want to help.

Black Beauty Ranch is a 1,400 acre rescue facility in Murchison that is home to 800 animals both domestic and exotic. These animals have been rescued from research labs, seizures, hoarding and other horrible situations. Find out more about Black Beauty Ranch and how to help at fundforanimals.org/blackbeauty.