Not Smart! Intoxicated Driver Hits Courthouse in Athens, Texas

Not Smart! Intoxicated Driver Hits Courthouse in Athens, Texas

Athens Police Department

With so many options to get home safe you would think that people would stop drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel of their vehicle but bad decisions continue to be made. It’s just here in East Texas but this behavior needs to stop. We got the details from the Athens, Texas Police Department that recently there was an intoxicated driver that lost control of his vehicle and drove into the Henderson County Courthouse. 

It’s sad to say but it’s a good thing that 27-year-old Luis Campos hit a building instead of another person or vehicle when he caused a crash a few days ago. The police report states that Campos was driving a 2006 Honda traveling westbound at such a high rate of speed that he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck the northeast corner of the court house. 

Athens Police Department
loading...

The Driver Was Taken to the Hospital 

After the crash took place and officers arrived on the scene, Campos was transported to UT East Tyler in Athens, Texas for medical clearance. Once cleared by medical staff he was placed under arrest and transported to the Henderson County Detention Center for Driving While Intoxicated. This crash is still under investigation by law enforcement. 

Get our free mobile app
Athens Police Department
loading...

Let This Be a Reminder to All of Us 

We all know that drinking and driving is a dumb decision, don’t put yourself or others at risk after drinking alcohol. There are so many ways to get around without drinking and driving, and the consequences will change your life forever. If you’re planning on going out for drinks make sure you have a sober ride home. 

Most Wanted List in Henderson County, Texas

Here are the 4 individuals on the Most Wanted List for Henderson County, Texas

Henderson County, Texas Fugitives List

Here are three current fugitives wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in Texas.

This Athens, Texas Tiny Home Is Only 207 Sq. Ft. But Can Comfortably Sleep 4 People

Whether you are actively looking to buy a tiny home, or just take in the tiny ingenuity, these things are so cool. I'm blown away at how much these engineers can Ikea into such small places.
Filed Under: Drunk Driver Hits Courthouse, DWI Henderson County Courthouse, DWI Texas, Intoxicated Driver Hits Courthouse, Luis Campos DWI
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top