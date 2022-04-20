Not Smart! Intoxicated Driver Hits Courthouse in Athens, Texas

With so many options to get home safe you would think that people would stop drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel of their vehicle but bad decisions continue to be made. It’s just here in East Texas but this behavior needs to stop. We got the details from the Athens, Texas Police Department that recently there was an intoxicated driver that lost control of his vehicle and drove into the Henderson County Courthouse.

It’s sad to say but it’s a good thing that 27-year-old Luis Campos hit a building instead of another person or vehicle when he caused a crash a few days ago. The police report states that Campos was driving a 2006 Honda traveling westbound at such a high rate of speed that he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck the northeast corner of the court house.

Athens Police Department Athens Police Department loading...

The Driver Was Taken to the Hospital

After the crash took place and officers arrived on the scene, Campos was transported to UT East Tyler in Athens, Texas for medical clearance. Once cleared by medical staff he was placed under arrest and transported to the Henderson County Detention Center for Driving While Intoxicated. This crash is still under investigation by law enforcement.

Get our free mobile app

Athens Police Department Athens Police Department loading...

Let This Be a Reminder to All of Us

We all know that drinking and driving is a dumb decision, don’t put yourself or others at risk after drinking alcohol. There are so many ways to get around without drinking and driving, and the consequences will change your life forever. If you’re planning on going out for drinks make sure you have a sober ride home.

Most Wanted List in Henderson County, Texas Here are the 4 individuals on the Most Wanted List for Henderson County, Texas

Henderson County, Texas Fugitives List Here are three current fugitives wanted by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in Texas.