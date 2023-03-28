Is It Legal To Go Dumpster Diving In Texas?

One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure But That "Treasure" Could Get You In Trouble....

Let's take you back to February during the winter snap that came through Texas and we told you about a WILD scene at an HEB in Austin where hundreds of residents rushed the dumpsters at a location there after the power went out and the store was forced to throw out food.

If you notice in the video, police swarm the area but they are pretty much powerless to stop the dumpster divers as they tried in vain to get people to leave the area as others filled up shopping carts. This situation got us wondering if its legal to "dumpster dive" in Texas.

The Simple Answer Is "It Depends"...

While dumpster diving is permitted on public property in most Texas cities, you must obey the state's trespassing laws as well as all ordinances and statutes. For the record, it is illegal to dumpster dive in a trash can that is on private property. Additionally, it is illegal to trespass on private property in order to dumpster dive.

Here's Where Dumpster Diving Can Get You In Trouble.

Trespassing charges can be imposed for dumpster diving without authorization, as every business and private dwelling is considered private property. Put it like this folks, if you need to open a gate, fence, or private property, you should avoid trash diving near those locations because you could get hit with not only trespassing charges but also THEFT charges. So be careful and pay attention before you start digging.

