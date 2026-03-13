(Smith County, Texas) That garage of yours is getting pretty full. It's been collecting all of your old furniture, sporting equipment, mattresses, kids' toys, and other things since Christmas or even longer. Now that spring is here, and the rain is making the grass grow, or weeds in some cases, it's hard to get to the lawn mower, trimmer, and blower in the garage because there's so much stuff.

The smaller things are in trash bags just waiting to be donated to charity. Then there's the big, bulky stuff you're trying to figure out how to get rid of to free up space in your garage.

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Free Landfill Trips for Smith County Residents

Thanks to the annual 'Smith Countywide Cleanup' event, you can get rid of some of that bulky stuff with a free trip to the county landfill. KLTV reports that the Smith County Commissioners Court approved the annual program that allows Smith County residents to visit the landfill at no cost.

How the Cleanup Voucher Program Works

Smith County residents may obtain a voucher that allows them to take one truckload of bulky items, up to 3 cubic yards, to the Greenwood Farms Landfill at no cost.

Items That Are Not Accepted

The voucher allows for one mattress set, including box springs, and other large items that are hard to dispose of, like furniture, to be taken to the landfill. There is an additional minimal charge for additional mattresses, and there are some restrictions. The following items will not be accepted and are not part of the program:

hazardous waste

pesticides

herbicides

solvents

gasoline

oils

acid

batteries

asbestos

wet paint

freon

whole tires

televisions

computers

refrigerators

freezers

READ MORE --> 10 Illegal Things To Throw Away In Texas

Where to Pick Up Your Cleanup Voucher

The program will run throughout the month of April. Vouchers may be obtained at any of the following locations in Smith County beginning March 30:

Smith County Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office/EOC: 11325 Spur 248 in Tyler

Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday

Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup

Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona

Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale

Where the Greenwood Farms Landfill Is Located

Once you obtain your voucher and you've got your truck loaded up, make sure you cover that load with a tarp and tie it down. You don’t want to clean up the road after your load spills out. The Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 FM 2767, Tyler. It is seven miles east of Loop 323, off Old Kilgore Highway.

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