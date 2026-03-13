Smith County Offering Free Landfill Trips in April
(Smith County, Texas) That garage of yours is getting pretty full. It's been collecting all of your old furniture, sporting equipment, mattresses, kids' toys, and other things since Christmas or even longer. Now that spring is here, and the rain is making the grass grow, or weeds in some cases, it's hard to get to the lawn mower, trimmer, and blower in the garage because there's so much stuff.
The smaller things are in trash bags just waiting to be donated to charity. Then there's the big, bulky stuff you're trying to figure out how to get rid of to free up space in your garage.
Free Landfill Trips for Smith County Residents
Thanks to the annual 'Smith Countywide Cleanup' event, you can get rid of some of that bulky stuff with a free trip to the county landfill. KLTV reports that the Smith County Commissioners Court approved the annual program that allows Smith County residents to visit the landfill at no cost.
How the Cleanup Voucher Program Works
Smith County residents may obtain a voucher that allows them to take one truckload of bulky items, up to 3 cubic yards, to the Greenwood Farms Landfill at no cost.
Items That Are Not Accepted
The voucher allows for one mattress set, including box springs, and other large items that are hard to dispose of, like furniture, to be taken to the landfill. There is an additional minimal charge for additional mattresses, and there are some restrictions. The following items will not be accepted and are not part of the program:
- hazardous waste
- pesticides
- herbicides
- solvents
- gasoline
- oils
- acid
- batteries
- asbestos
- wet paint
- freon
- whole tires
- televisions
- computers
- refrigerators
- freezers
READ MORE --> 10 Illegal Things To Throw Away In Texas
Where to Pick Up Your Cleanup Voucher
The program will run throughout the month of April. Vouchers may be obtained at any of the following locations in Smith County beginning March 30:
- Smith County Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler
- Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office/EOC: 11325 Spur 248 in Tyler
- Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler
- Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday
- Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup
- Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona
- Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale
Where the Greenwood Farms Landfill Is Located
Once you obtain your voucher and you've got your truck loaded up, make sure you cover that load with a tarp and tie it down. You don’t want to clean up the road after your load spills out. The Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 FM 2767, Tyler. It is seven miles east of Loop 323, off Old Kilgore Highway.
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