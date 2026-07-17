While you hear about church attendance declining, it's still a big part of life here in Texas. For most people in Texas, it’s part of how they were raised, and they enjoy keeping those core values as they begin raising their own families. While it's difficult to determine which counties in Texas are the most religious, several stand out based on multiple factors.

As we look at the most religious parts of Texas, it's interesting to see so many counties included because religion remains important to so many people across the entire state.

How We Ranked the Most Religious Texas Counties

It’s almost impossible to determine the most religious counties in Texas but when I asked ChatGPT to help narrow it down it used a few different factors.

Some of the metrics used to come up with the most religious counties in Texas include church attendance, religious affiliation rates, and the number of churches compared to the number of people in the area.

READ MORE: 10 Rude Behaviors to Avoid at Texas Churches

The Most Religious Counties in Texas

These Texas counties show some of the highest levels of religious engagement.

The Most Religious Counties in Texas Here is a look at some of the most religious counties within the Lone Star State Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

How Religion Continues to Shape Texas Communities

While we are hearing about church attendance decreasing as of late, years ago many people went to church as a way to socialize within the community. Even if church attendance is going down, religion will continue to be a huge part of people’s lives here in Texas.

Texas is firmly planted in what’s called the Bible Belt for a reason.

Top 10 Megachurches in Texas Have you ever heard of a megachurch? There are over 200 in Texas -- primarily in highly populated areas.