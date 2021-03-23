Is There Really A “Rated R” Mrs. Doubtfire Cut?

Get our free mobile app

With the success of Zack Snyder's "Justice League" cut, the internet has been searching for the next long-rumored director's cut we might get. Movies like Batman Forever, Alien 3, The Breakfast Club, the 2016 Suicide Squad, and more all have spectacular "director's cut versions" that are superior to the originals.

That concept might have been treated like conspiracy theory, or a myth a few years ago. But until now the Snyder Cut of Justice League was also just a legend. But now that we've seen it, and it's what we were told it would be, people are looking for more and more fact behind the rumors.

But there's one of these theoretical movie cuts that seems a little..."off" by comparison.

The 1993 Robin Williams led comedy/drama Mrs. Doubtfire apparently has different versions hidden away as well. But these rumored cuts aren't supposedly a change from the director's perspective, these changes are based more in the work that Robin Williams put into the movie.

The Twitter account Film Facts set the internet on fire when they pointed out that there could be up to 4 other versions of Mrs. Doubtfire. Including a "Rated R" or "NC-17" version of the movie. We all know what an R rating means, but for those unfamiliar with the NC-17 term, it's basically what you might think of when you hear "Rated X". NC-17 means no one under the age of 18 can view the film. There could be an NC-17 version of Mrs. Doubtfire out there.

But how true is this? There's no way they shot a version that kids couldn't watch right? I mean, it wouldn't take much to get an R rating, throw in a couple of well placed "F bombs" and some other swearing and BAM, "Rated R". But to get to NC-17...what would you have to do?

Well, the Director of the film clarified that there's no NC-17 version of the movie. There's no way that could have happened.

However...that "Rated R" version? It's totally a thing.

There is an R rated version of Mrs. Doubtfire out there! This isn't internet rumor, this is now confirmed by Director Chris Columbus who told Entertainment Weekly that there are three cuts to the movie, including one with R rated material.

But how did this happen? The genius of Robin Williams is how.

The Director tells Entertainment Weekly exactly how it came to be in this new interview:

"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember"

Now the Director goes on to explain that we'll probably never get the R rated cut of the movie, because it's just been so long that he'd have difficulty putting the materials together. Which honestly reads to me like someone who wouldn't want to do the work to change a movie that's considered one of the best in a generation for it's genre. But he did give us something. He thinks there could be a documentary about this "Rated R" cut:

"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version"

Look, the Snyder cut was possible because it was just a few years ago. Mrs. Doubtfire was being worked on about three decades ago, so I do get that it might not be as easy as it was to make a new Justice League. But if we get a chance to see some of the "Rated R" Mrs. Doubtfire, I'm all in. I really hope this documentary idea happens.