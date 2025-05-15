(Leander, Texas) - The summer of 1975 changed the movie going experience for everyone. That was the year we got one of the greatest horror movies ever made, Jaws. Even 50 years later, that movie still gives theater watchers chills.

But how about watching Jaws while you're floating on an inner tube in the middle of a lake? That gives a whole new meaning to an immersive experience. You can take a road trip to Leander, Texas and do just that.

Watch Jaws While Sitting in an Inner Tube on the Lake

Alamo Drafthouse is known for having some creative movie watching promotions. It would be really cool if one was in East Texas. But if you take about a three and half hour drive to Leander, north of Austin, you could enjoy a unique movie experience with Alamo Drafthouse, watching Jaws while sitting in an inner tube on the lake (mysanantonio.com).

On the Saturdays of June 7, June 21, July 12 and July 26, Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark in Leander is hosting Jaws on the Water. You will be on Lake Travis in your inner tube watching Jaws on a floating screen. What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a truly iconic movie.

The Experience of Watching Jaws on Lake Travis

Here's the cool part, scuba divers will be underneath you to give you a little tug while watching. There will even be what's being called an "epic finale" to go with the ending of the movie. This sounds like an absolute blast.

If you want more details and to buy your tickets, go to drafthouse.com.

