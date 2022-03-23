Is Tipping While On Vacation Out Of Control? IMHO, Yes.

Get our free mobile app

I know I'm probably going to get myself into some trouble as I write this opinion - my OPINION - piece, but I'd like to say that tipping is out of control. Last week while on vacation it seemed as if everyone was expecting a handout and wanted a tip for what seemed like them to be just doing their job.

Hang on there with the negative comments, I DO NOT MIND tipping for great service, especially when it comes to servers at restaurants because I know their pay scale is different. But when it comes to baggage handling, making a purchase at a coffee/beverage shop, an excursion and even at a souvenir shop, it seemed like there were tip jars and tips expected to be paid every time you interacted with someone. It gets to a point when tipping seems to be excessive.

I guess it all comes with traveling, especially to a touristy area, especially during spring break. It starts with the shuttle service from the parking lot to the airport, the guys loading your luggage into the shuttle bus expect a tip. Honestly, I'm perfectly capable of loading my own luggage to the rack inside, I loaded them and unloaded them from my truck just fine. Then I'm pretty sure the employees working at the coffee bar are paid a normal rate, unlike waiters and waitresses, so just handing me a cup of coffee doesn't really require a tip.

What really got me to thinking that tipping is out of control is when I received the bill while eating out one day. We had lunch at an awesome burger joint that was recommended by locals, which was phenomenal. When I received the bill it included a line that said 'Kitchen Appreciation' with a charge of $3.33. What does this actually mean? I was under the impression that the kitchen staff is paid at least minimum wage, unlike servers, and now I'm being charged what seems to be the equivalent of a tip. I could be completely wrong and the kitchen staff is not paid minimum wage and for that, I apologize. But until I learn otherwise, I see this as a tip.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 loading...

Then during our vacation, we booked a snowmobile excursion into Colorado's backcountry. After paying the going rate for the excursion, the tour provider suggested we tip our guide 25% of the total charge. I felt that request to be a bit unreasonable. I'm already paying quite a bit for a three-hour run and these guides get paid an hourly rate by the tour company, adding 25% more I felt was a bit excessive. I'm sorry, if you're making this suggestion to me, you need to go ahead and build that in the price of the excursion and then give your guides a raise.

I guess I'm not accustomed to all of the tipping because in my daily life I'm usually only tipping restaurant employees, my barber and that's pretty much it. I don't interact much with people that expect to be tipped for anything, so seeing this while on vacation really caught my attention and I felt as it everyone had their hand out expecting more money from me. At some point, I had to say enough was enough. I'll close this piece with how I started it, now that's it for my opinion - my OPINION.

27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. Here are 28 places to hang out with co-workers after work or just stop by to hang out at and meet new people.

Texas DMV Denies These Personalized License Plates Vanity (or personalized) license plates on vehicles can be fun and whimsical. Some owners get very creative when it comes to the right combination of letters and numbers to get their message across in those precious seven characters or less. However, the State of Texas didn't approve the requests to have these personalized plates printed.

15 Most Neighborly East Texas Facebook Groups For Us All You know, there's a lot happening around us, and much of the time we're totally oblivious to it. If it weren't for social media then a lot of us would be completely clueless. Stay informed with what's happening in your community through these Facebook groups.