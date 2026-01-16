(KNUE-FM) Sometimes, the world feels chaotic, and we feel compelled to escape from it all—even for a little while.

Is this the most remote and relaxing retreat in Texas?

The good people at Love Exploring may have found exactly what you want. Texas Monthly says it's a great place to visit if you want to find out how Texan you really are. Plus, it's not all about the dude ranch. There's plenty of relaxing and dining to enjoy, as well.

Here's the thing: even some of the getaways we hear about are overly crowded, which can add stress to an already frazzled mind and body. Wouldn't it be nice if there were somewhere where you felt you were truly getting away for a while?

Are you truly looking for a place to escape for a while in Texas?

I could sit here for hours...and hours.

According to one Love Exploring story writer, Karlina Valeiko, they may have found the most relaxing and remote places in each U.S. state that make you feel truly away from it all. (Whatever that may mean for you, personally.)

I sometimes long to be somewhere quiet, where I can spend some time unplugged and less hindered by the never-ending onslaught of daily life in our modern world. You may understand. The idea of feeling a sense of sanctuary with beautiful views of nature and a general sense of peace is just what I need.

This remote and relaxing place in Texas sounds just about perfect.

Valeiko from Love Exploring looked at the country's most remote and relaxing places, state by state. So, what secret spot was named in Texas?

Have you ever visited the Wildcatter Ranch & Resort?

Here's a quick video from the DayTripper about their visit:

The Wildcatter Ranch & Resort is about 90 miles northwest of Fort Worth near the town of Graham, nestled in the plains of the Texas Panhandle. From what they say, this place gives a taste of "ranch life in total comfort" and is a good spot for special events and family reunions. It's also great for just escaping from reality for a little while.

Enjoy the on-site restaurant and saloon after a day of horseback riding or hiking.

Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, YouTube|Daytripper loading...

Whether you're into cottages or cabin suites, they offer a variety of accommodation options. You can enjoy a day of hiking, relaxing by the pool, or horseback riding. Whatever you do, you'll likely want to enjoy the on-site Steakhouse restaurant and Blowout Saloon.

Sounds like the relaxing, remote, authentically Texas sanctuary I've been hoping to find.

If you're interested in a closer look and are ready to book your trip, check out the link.

