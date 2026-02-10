(KNUE-FM) A recent recommendation from a travel website about a charming town with a crystal-clear lake nestled between Fort Worth and Waco has even made this Texas native quite curious about taking a little road trip.

A Texas Lake Town Hiding in Plain Sight

After all, Texas is an enormous state filled with beauty that even the most devoted Texas traveller has yet to see. Plus, with family in Waco and Fort Worth already being one of our favorite Texas cities, this seems like the perfect pitstop between, particularly for those who love activities by the lake. In this instance, we're speaking of Lake Whitney, which is next to the Whitney community.

What Locals Say About Whitney

According to a story from Islands.com, one Whitney, Texas resident described it this way:

"As one resident succinctly described the area on Niche, the charming Hill County retreat is a 'semi-rural, downhome, friendly, lake lovers destination.' The local added, 'I recommend you visit for yourself and find your own little piece of apple pie.'"

Why Whitney Is Called the Getaway Capital of Texas

Did you know that Whitney, home to around 2,000 residents, was nicknamed the "Getaway Capital of Texas" by the 79th Texas Legislature in 2005? Hey, that sounds pretty official to me. And apparently, Lake Whitney has 224 miles of shoreline with much more to explore at Lake Whitney State Park, and the lake itself is around 43 acres. It is rumored to be crystal-clear and sits near the famed Brazos River that so many Texans have floated upon at one time or another.

Things to Do at Lake Whitney State Park

Texas Parks and Wildlife praises Lake Whitney State Park as a great place to relax with the family, and it has a group recreation hall for larger gatherings. You can enjoy some fishing, camping, hiking, and biking. If you love fishing for largemouth, striped, and white bass, or blue catfish, this is your place. Get more info to plan your fishing trip here.

Screenshot from Texas Parks and Wildlife, YouTube Screenshot from Texas Parks and Wildlife, YouTube loading...

Camping Options for Every Comfort Level

Interested in what kind of camping we're talking about here? You have options for campsites with water only, water and electricity, or full hook-ups, and some screened-in options. That way, you can be as rustic, or not, as you prefer. And if you're looking forward to hiking and biking, like me, here's a link to check out some of the available trails, all of which welcome both hikers and bicyclists.

Where to Eat Near the Lake

If you don't want to cook what you catch, or you didn't get lucky, no worries. Have dinner at Shooky's on the Lake without heading to town, where, according to comments on TripAdvisor, the pizza, hamburgers, and the view are all great. Make sure to venture over to the beloved Whitney community, where you can enjoy restaurants, eclectic shopping, or museums, if you're into that kind of thing, which I am. There's one called Nourish & Nibble that's temporarily closed, but I plan to visit as soon as it reopens.

What Other Texas Hidden Gems Should Be on the List?

What other hidden gems in Texas would you recommend to family and friends? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. While I wait to hear from you, let me share with you some of the prettiest small towns in Texas you'll want to add to your list.

Read More: Take a Look at Ten of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas

Inside the Dr Pepper House: 30 Photos of Waco’s Historic Airbnb Take a visual tour of the 1885 Dr Pepper House in Waco — from its stately porches and rustic barn studio to the pool, hot tub, game room, and cozy bedrooms. A 30-photo look at this unique stay. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley