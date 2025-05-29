Texas Rangers fans in the Dallas, TX area would have no problem finding their seat... or the restroom at this ballpark. In fact, you'll feel right at home in this field despite it being located on the other side of the world... in Japan.

I suppose that the Texas Rangers should feel flattered that this Japanese baseball team decided to copy their ballpark.

The ballpark opened in '23 and according to Metroplexing.com the nearly identical stadium in Sapporo, Japan. The park is the home of the Japanese professional ball team, Nippon Ham Fighters -- owned by the Nippon Ham Company.

Japanese Baseball Team Plays In Replica Texas Rangers' Ballpark

The owners of the Fighters were so impressed with the Rangers facility, they consulted the American League team to model their new ES CON Field after the Arlington facility. They are even building a surrounding "Baseball Village" complete with hotels and restaurants.

The Japanese version even has a retractable roof, just the second NPB stadium to have one. However, it is quite a bit smaller than its Arlington counterpart with a capacity of 35,000 people.

Globe Life Field features a retractable roof stadium and is of course home to the Texas Rangers. It is located just south of Choctaw Stadium, the Rangers' former home ballpark. It opened in March '20 and carried a price tag of $1.1 Billion.

Some Texas Rangers history for you: The Rangers hosted their first regular-season game against the Colorado Rockies on July 24th, 2020. The Rangers won that game 1-0. And for all you sports trivia buffs out there, Joey Gallo hit the first home run at the stadium on July 26.