Jarvis Christian College Ranked 3rd Best HBCU In Texas

During the week of their 109th Founders Homecoming Celebration, Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins found out some great news earlier this month that they wanted to share with us!

Jarvis Christian College was recognized as part of the 2021 PLEXUSS Global Rankings as the 3rd Best Historically Black College or University in Texas. JCC has been known as the "Best Kept Secret" in Texas as far as education goes but that "secret" is starting to get out more!

JCC also celebrated the grand opening of its student food pantry with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 11. Brookshire Grocery Company donated $5,000 in gift cards to stock the pantry. The Company also generously donated 100- $50 gift cards to the College to distribute to students facing food insecurities and a $25,000 scholarship endowment as part of their “Focus on the Future” scholarship program.

And as I mentioned at the start they will be continuing its Homecoming Celebration this weekend with The Pioneer Hall of Fame and Preeminence Awards Gala on Friday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. featuring the legendary Con-Funk-Shun, and The Original Lakeside. Also performing will be Roxie and the Band, the Original Lakeside Band and host Celebrity the Comedian.

Plus, they will have their Virtual 2021 Founders and Homecoming Comedy Show with the Ratt Packs of Comedy and Concert featuring Webbie on Saturday night. CLICK HERE for more details.

With all of this exciting news, Melz On The MIC talked to JCC Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Glenell Pruitt about all of these things and more and she also shares details about JCC's summer program from graduating high school students and continuing education courses for adults.