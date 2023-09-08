An Exciting JB and the Moonshine Band Update, They’re Back in Tyler!

Until last October, it'd been around 4 years since JB and the Moonshine Band had even updated their Facebook page, and longer since they'd last tweeted. But late last year that all changed.

Until October '22, the last new single we'd gotten from JBMB "When it Rains I Pour" was released during the summer of '17. The last time I saw JB and the Moonshine Band perform was at Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival in Lindale Texas, that was early 2019.

Not much from the guys since then. Of course I'd still get asked what happened to them, and I just say "I don't know, mom."

I still haven't spoken with anyone in the band, but in the past 11 months they have released a handful of new songs. Their most recent came on July 7th titled "Nothing No More," and that one came with a promise:

We dropped a new song today!!!! We have a lot of big things on the horizon including some REUNION SHOWS so be on the lookout for those announcements really soon

Well, it looks like one of their very first reunion shows is at home in Tyler, TX. The boys will be playing the East Texas State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 23rd. The fair will run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Also performing this year: Polo Urias, Clay Logan Band, Caden Crawford, TJC Jazz Band, and more. Full details here.

The return of JB and the Moonshine Band is exciting for fans.

In 2009, JB and the Moonshine Band broke into the Texas scene with their first radio single, “Perfect Girl,” off their debut album, Ain’t Goin’ Back to Jail.

And from there they took East Texas and then the Texas / Red Dirt scene by storm. Hits including “Whiskey Days” and “Love Don’t Let You Decide” followed, and their fan base exploded.

Soon the band returned to the studio to create Beer for Breakfast in 2012. Rolling Stone named Beer for Breakfast one of the best country albums of the year that year, and it reached No. 31 on the Billboard country chart.

That second album produced six radio singles; “Beer for Breakfast,” “No Better Than This,” “Kiss Me That Way,” “I’m Down,” “The Only Drug,” and “Yes.”

With all success of their sophomore album, it would be 2015 before JB and the Moonshine Band released their follow-up. Mixtape saw the East Texas natives keep their unique sound alive, with songs including the patriotic “Shotgun, Rifle, and a .45,″ and the album's title track.

And then they just kinda disappeared. Until now. We'll see y'all at the fair.

