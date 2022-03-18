Jefferson, TX Man Going To Prison For Distributing Bomb Making Instructions

You can find damn near anything you want to know on the internet from how to fix a sink to how to make a bomb. One of those searches could land you in big trouble with law enforcement like a Marion County man who is going to be doing some federal time.

21-year-old Beau Merryman faced federal charges for distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between September and October 2019, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees. During those conversations, Merryman provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. Merryman explained how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices.

Merryman also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations.

“The defendant threatened the safety of countless lives by sharing bomb-making information. That information and training could have caused immeasurable harm and damage if it was given to a dangerous individual,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno

With a heavy accusation like that, this case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tyler Resident Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, and the Tyler Police Department.

“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement...No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals." -U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston

Merryman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 and later plead guilty on November 4th of last year. On Thursday at a court in Marshall, he was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.



