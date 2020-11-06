‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Thanks Alex Trebek For Helping Him Learn English As a Child

Need a feel-good story right now? No need to answer: We know that you do. We all do. And here is one from that old reliable game show, Jeopardy!

During a postgame chat on a recent episode, host Alex Trebek asked the show’s new champion, Burt Thakur, if he had “any family members back home cheering him on.” Barely able to fight back tears, Thakur credited Jeopardy! and Trebek specifically with helping him learn English as a child.

“My grandfather, who raised me,” Thakur explained. “I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day.” He called his Jeopardy! win a “very special moment” in his life, and said to Alex specifically “Thank you very much.”

You can watch the emotional moment below:

Thakur also gave an interview on Jeopardy!’s YouTube channel, where he talked more about his connection to the show, which has been in syndication with Trebek as host since September of 1984. “I’m an immigrant, and I learned English by watching Jeopardy! My oldest memories are with my grandfather watching the show,” he explained, adding “to have it come full circle the way it did, especially during this time of pandemic ... it’s so emotional and incredible.”

Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune recently resumed shooting new episodes during the coronavirus pandemic with safety protocols and more socially-distanced sets. That’s particularly important for Jeopardy! because Trebek is still being treated for pancreatic cancer, and would be considered at particularly high risk of Covid-19 as a result. These videos are a nice reminder why the show should go on even during these difficult times.