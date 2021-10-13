Only The Truest East Texan Can Get Through This ‘Jeopardy!’ Game

Get our free mobile app

We took one of America's most popular game shows and put an East Texas spin on it.

The answer question game show 'Jeopardy!' has been around for newly sixty years and has enlightened us for years with trivia across all kinds of topics. The show is currently in its 38th season currently being hosted by Malim Bialik while the search continues for a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

Just this week, two new records were set on the show by a contestant.

Matt Amodio's consecutive winning streak on 'Jeopardy!' came to an end after 38 straight wins. He also earned an impressive $1,518, 601 as a contestant on the show. That places him second with the number of consecutive wins, right behind Ken Jennings and then third highest winnings behind James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, who respectively earned $2,462,216 and $2,520,700.

Even if you're not a trivia buff, I bet you can answer these East Texas questions.

So we took the beloved show and put an East Texas spin on it, by coming up with answers that are unique to East Texas. We have the answers to the questions for annual East Texas events, small-town facts, spotlighting some of the famous destinations in East Texas, sports topics and more. The issue now is, can you come up with the correct question to our answer. Scroll slowly through the answer so you don't reveal the question too early! Good luck, sorry there's no money to be won, just bragging rights on how many you get right!

